Thomas Arthur Savage

Thomas Savage, former Moscow and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley resident, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Tom was born to Josephine Veilleux and Carlton Savage in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, on Nov. 27, 1942. He spent most of his childhood in Ohio and moved to Moscow as a teen. He graduated from Moscow High School and attended University of Idaho.
Tom loved the beauty of the Idaho forests and rivers, and spent a lot of his free time hiking, camping and birding. While in the valley, he enjoyed a 20-year career with Washington Water Power/Avista. Tom and Linda eventually settled in the Southwest after a several yearslong RV adventure. Tom continued in his love of nature by exploring the desert southwest with hiking, birding and eventually sitting in quiet contemplation.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda, in Tucson; his daughter Tasha (Jeff Eisenberg) and grandchildren Kelsey and Ben Eisenberg, all of Salt Lake City; stepdaughter Kelly von Bargen (Melissa Hendricks), of Tucson, and granddaughter Stacey (Luke) Edwards, of McMinnville, Ore.; brothers Dave (Judy) Savage, of Moscow, Chris (Serena) Savage, of California, and sister Elizabeth (Bryant) Stringer, of Pullman; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom requested there be no service. His ashes will be scattered in a lovely place in the Idaho outback.