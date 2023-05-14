Thomas Dollemore

May 31, 1953 — April 26, 2023
———
May 31, 1953 — April 26, 2023
———
On the morning of Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Tom led a bike ride with The Vancouver Bicycle Club. Riding his bike was pure joy for him. Shortly after returning home, he died unexpectedly.
Born in Lewiston, the firstborn of Richard and Sally Dollemore, Tom was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Agnes, sister Sue, and brother-in-law Denny.
Tom will be remembered by his wife Carole, and family Jesse, Rick, Ivy, Rian (Jason), grandchildren Xander and Maxwell, sister Nancy (Dan), Kevin (Nicole), Oliver and Quinn, and father-in-law Pat (Joyce), and many other family and friends.
Tom had passion for music, playing his prize guitar daily. He knew a phenomenal amount of music trivia and was a walking jukebox.
He also loved gardening, walking urban assaults with Carole, and fishing with Xander. If Xander wanted Grandpa to do something, Grandpa never said no, even if it meant getting up in the dark to fish the best waters at the best time. Tom was also devoted to Maxwell, and Maxwell called the shots on his after-school adventures with Papa; they explored almost every park in town. Tom enjoyed cooking and eating (“Food and I go waaaaay back!”) and never turned down an invitation for gathering with family.
Tom was passionate, quick-witted, loving and funny. He learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix, and loved who he wanted to love. He left behind a hell of a lot of stuff that Carole has no idea what to do with.
Our loss is great, but our opportunity to live a generous and joyous life as Tom did is greater. He freely gave his laugh and smiles, time and talents, and his love. We can honor him by growing a tomato and giving it away, hopping on a bike and inviting friends, taking a child to Dairy Queen — just sharing ourselves. We welcome everyone who remembers Tom to celebrate his life in their own way. That’s what Tom would do.
