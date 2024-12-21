Sections
The Region
The Trib
Obituaries
December 21, 2024

Thomas James Dodson

story image illustation

Thomas James Dodson, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at his home. He was born Jan. 20, 1953, in St. Maries to Bill and Lorraine (Durgain) Dodson. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971.

He married Barbara Thompson Jan. 28, 1974, in Lewiston, they divorced in 1983. He later married Tillie Portlock in 1987 and they were married until her passing in April 2021.

Thomas worked as a welder for Clearwater Paper from 1971 until 2007.

He is survived by his sons, Randy (Stephanie) Dodson, of Clarkston, and Scott Dodson, of Lewiston; granddaughter Emilee Dodson, of Clarkston, grandson Curtis Dodson, of Lewiston, granddaughter Danica Dodson, of Clarkston; stepsons, Chris Boren, of Hawaii, and Jeff Boren (Shannon), of Coeur d’Alene; and step-grandkids: Jayden Boren, Kyler Boren, Gage Boren and Aiden Ruchert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tillie Dodson; father, William Dodson; mother, Lorraine; brother, Tim Dodson; daughter, Angela Thompson; and grandson Kaden Dodson.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

