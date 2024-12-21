Thomas James Dodson, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at his home. He was born Jan. 20, 1953, in St. Maries to Bill and Lorraine (Durgain) Dodson. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971.

He married Barbara Thompson Jan. 28, 1974, in Lewiston, they divorced in 1983. He later married Tillie Portlock in 1987 and they were married until her passing in April 2021.

Thomas worked as a welder for Clearwater Paper from 1971 until 2007.