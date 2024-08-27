Thomas McDowell passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at his home in Asotin with his wife and children by his side.

Tom was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Nyssa, Ore., to Lonus and Golda (Vanwinkle) McDowell. He was the youngest of three children.

Tom grew up on the family farm in Culver, Ore., and often talked about milking the cow cutting hay and bucking bales. A true hardworking farm boy for sure.

Tom graduated from high school in 1961 from Culver. In 1964, Tom joined the United States Air Force and enjoyed the opportunity to serve throughout his country. He especially enjoyed his two years he was stationed in Hawaii. It was there that his son, Torry, was born in 1967.

Tom moved to Lewiston in 1968 and worked at the Potlatch mill as a union carpenter; this is where his daughter Dina was born in 1970.