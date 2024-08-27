Thomas McDowell passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at his home in Asotin with his wife and children by his side.
Tom was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Nyssa, Ore., to Lonus and Golda (Vanwinkle) McDowell. He was the youngest of three children.
Tom grew up on the family farm in Culver, Ore., and often talked about milking the cow cutting hay and bucking bales. A true hardworking farm boy for sure.
Tom graduated from high school in 1961 from Culver. In 1964, Tom joined the United States Air Force and enjoyed the opportunity to serve throughout his country. He especially enjoyed his two years he was stationed in Hawaii. It was there that his son, Torry, was born in 1967.
Tom moved to Lewiston in 1968 and worked at the Potlatch mill as a union carpenter; this is where his daughter Dina was born in 1970.
In June of 1972 he married Phyllis (Combs). Her children, Wayne, Lisa and Mark Stucker, were definitely very blessed by this union.
Tom retired from Potlatch in 2001. He and Phyllis truly enjoyed their retirement, traveling to different lakes, the Oregon Coast, Arizona and fishing in Alaska, and traveling to visit their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom enjoyed fishing, handball, camping, golfing, riding his Harley and most of all dancing with his beautiful wife. High on his list of pleasures was also the Snake River cruising in his boat and teaching his children and grandchildren the sport of water skiing.
Tom is survived by his wife Phyllis of 52 years and three sons, Torry (Jennifer) McDowell, Wayne (Brenda) Stucker and Mark Stucker; two daughters, Dina (Rob) Kristofferson and Lisa Stucker (Rodney Cook); and his faithful dog, Bandie.
There will be a service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston, with military honors promptly starting at 2 p.m. with a celebration of life and a luncheon hosted by the family to follow.