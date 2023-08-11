Thomas Norman Bonin, “Little Tom,” was born on June 12, 1956, in Huron, S.D.; the youngest child (and only son) of Norman John and Doris Ann Bonin. He died at home Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the age of 67.

After the early passing of his father, he was lovingly supported and babied by his three older sisters, Debby, Barb and Brenda; his Aunt Pat and Uncle Bruce, and both sets of grandparents, Jacob and Kathrine Tschetter, and Laird and Jesse Bonin.

