Thomas Norman Bonin, “Little Tom,” was born on June 12, 1956, in Huron, S.D.; the youngest child (and only son) of Norman John and Doris Ann Bonin. He died at home Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the age of 67.
After the early passing of his father, he was lovingly supported and babied by his three older sisters, Debby, Barb and Brenda; his Aunt Pat and Uncle Bruce, and both sets of grandparents, Jacob and Kathrine Tschetter, and Laird and Jesse Bonin.
He moved with his family when he was 10 years old to Myrtle Beach, Idaho, where he attended and graduated from Lapwai High School. He started his craft of drywall work with John Dilliard who taught him the tricks of the trade during high school and for many years thereafter. Throughout his lifetime he drywalled almost every family member’s home at one time or another, as well as making lifelong friends in his craft.
Tom lived life to the fullest with never a dull moment. He was always laughing and telling jokes and giving huge bear hugs. He had a heart of gold, and his “family” was everything to him. But his “family” also extended to his friends and fellow workers. There were many people who would tell us that they were Tom’s “bro.”
Tom was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Christopher Bonin; his father, Norman John Bonin; both maternal and paternal grandparents, niece Leah Swanson, great-nephew Joe Cook, and his beloved dog Sissy. He is survived by his mother, Doris Bonin; sisters, Debby LeBlanc, Barbara (Lee) Heimgartner, and Brenda (Sid) Armstrong; nieces Lynn Cook and Jennifer Alldredge; nephews Brad, Mike and Matt Armstrong, Chad Heimgartner and Morgan LeBlanc; as well as many great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece.
The family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony. In memory of Tom, donations can be made to any local animal shelter or rescue center.