Thomas “Tom” W. Candler, 79, of Bovill, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home. Tom was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Portland, Ore., to Donald and Margaret Jennings Candler.
Tom moved with his parents to Bovill in 1946, he attended Bovill Grade School and Deary High School graduating in 1963 from DHS.
Tom worked with his parents at the Star Conoco Service Station in Bovill for 25 years. He later worked for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune Newspapers as a newspaper carrier for 27 years.
Tom loved music and loved to dance. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and bird hunting with his brother Don, and being with friends and family.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Margaret Jennings Candler. Survivors are: his siblings LeahAnn Candler Brady and brother-in-law, Jack, brother Don Candler; nieces Dana (Stan) Bussanich, Suzanne (Brad) Batey and Sara (Rob) Anderson; great-nieces Danielle (Steven) and boys Isaiah and Theo, Morgan and children, Tucker, Olivia and Levi; great-nephew Tyler (Jessica) and son Samuel; his many “Girlfriends and Chums.” You know who you are. Tom is also survived by uncle Neil Candler and many Candler cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Bovill Presbyterian Church, 405 Fourth Ave., Bovill. A luncheon will follow at the Bovill Community Center provided by Bovill Presbyterian Church family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to the Bovill Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 637 Bovill, ID 83806.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.