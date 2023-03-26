Thomas Wayne Herrold

Thomas Wayne Herrold, 54, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home. He was born July 18, 1968, in Porterville, Calif., to Milton and Margaret (Cooper) Herrold. Tom graduated in 1986, from Upper Lake High School in Upper Lake, Calif., and some college at Mendocino Junior College.

Tom worked as an assistant manager for Kmart in Lakeport, Calif., from 1986 to 2006, then as a route driver for Frito Lay from 2006 to 2008 in California. He then later worked as a freight hustler and then Courtesy Booth worker at the Lewiston Rosauers Supermarket.