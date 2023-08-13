Father, friend to everyone, capable of making most laugh, passed away Friday, July 11, 2023, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane during a critical life saving procedure.
Timothy was born Nov. 28, 1955, to Harvey and Esther Shaw at Lewiston. Tim attended elementary, junior high and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1972. He was employed by Pay Less Drugs as an advertising manager. He was later transferred to The Dalles, Ore. Tim married Janet McClain in 1982 they had two children and after six years divorced.
He moved to Vancouver, Wash. He was employed with Prairie Electric as a shop coordinator.
Timothy enjoyed several adventures during his early growing up years. One involved purchasing a 1962 TR3 Triumph English-made car, which he cherished very much. He and one of best life-long friends, Gordie Hoffman, were involved in creative objects, Mr. Hoffman designed and engineered while Tim encouraged and at times tried the creation out. One of these ideas was a three-wheeled electric car/motorcycle. They could not license the vehicle. Tim loved photography and art; he and Geordie spent many hours in the darkroom. Tim won first prize on one his photos, a contest sponsored by the Lewiston Tribune, The photo was a night scene of the City of Portland lights and construction freeway columns.
Through the years, Tim had many interests, he enjoyed many sports, and followed Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball religiously. He passionately enjoyed golf on TV. Tim and brother John attend many events, Portland Trail Blazer playoff games, including at LA Forum, drag races, SIR Kent, Wash., Portland, Spokane and strips in Southern California. They did mining trips in central Idaho that involved rare metals owned by brother John. The Government continued to buy these metals from South Africa. This has not panned out so to speak. One of Tim’s favorite trips involved horse-packing with a guide into the Bob Marshall Wilderness area in Montana, ten days with John and his friend Nancy Holmes. They had a great time camping out, all the fish one could eat, no problem catching fish in the back country at high lakes (no people — no issues). Lots of fish fries. Plenty of wildlife, elk, deer and one grizzly bear.
Another favorite of Tim’s was animals with dogs and cats being at the top of the list. He owned several over the years. He was a big fan of the Salmon River and Riggins.
He was preceded by the death of his father Harvey E. Shaw and mother Esther A. Shaw. He is survived by his daughter Sarah Martin, her husband, Bobby and his grandchildren, Ellie and Lily. He loved seeing them and hearing about their activities. He is also survived by his son Jonathan Shaw and his wife Emily. They all reside in Boise. He is also survived by his brother John Shaw who lives in Vancouver.
The family wants give special thanks to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and TriState Health and their staffs for their excellent support and service. In addition, many thanks and appreciation to neighbor and friend, Bob Hix, who went out of his way to support Tim in many ways. No funeral services, cremation by request.