Tim Shaw

Father, friend to everyone, capable of making most laugh, passed away Friday, July 11, 2023, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane during a critical life saving procedure.

Timothy was born Nov. 28, 1955, to Harvey and Esther Shaw at Lewiston. Tim attended elementary, junior high and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1972. He was employed by Pay Less Drugs as an advertising manager. He was later transferred to The Dalles, Ore. Tim married Janet McClain in 1982 they had two children and after six years divorced.

