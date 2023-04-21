On Sunday, March 25, 2023, Timothy Michael Trail suffered a heart attack at his home. He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his illness. Tim was born March 4, 1959, in Lewiston, to Betsy Alice Sawdye and Cecil Raymond Trail, both deceased. His brothers Robert “Bobby” Trail and Christopher “Skip” Trail also predeceased him.
Tim was an auto mechanic from his childhood years, learning the craft from his father, Cecil Trail, at their family-owned service station, T&E Conoco, located at Bridge Street in Clarkston. He attended Lewiston High School. Tim worked in the Clarkston Walmart Tire and Lube Center as a mechanic, at Stinker Station as a clerk, and at Contractors Northwest, based in Coeur d’Alene, as a construction worker. Tim won their “Top Hand” award twice for his skill in saving the company money.
Tim is survived by his wife, Rhonda LaRee Taylor Trail; their daughter, Kylie Danielle Trail; his granddaughter, Athena Rose Trail; the son-of-his-heart, Josh Manlick, and Kylie’s fiancé, Allen Heywood. He is also survived by brothers closer than blood, Chuck Bierhaus and Steve Schoonover of Lewiston and Mark Aguiar of Spokane. Tim and Rhonda were married May 5, 1985, and outlived all bets that said it wouldn’t last. The marriage took place at Rhonda’s familial home in Orofino.
Tim’s passion for cars was born in that family gas station and his pride and joy was his 1969 Camaro. Tim was a member of the National Hot Rod Association for more than 30 years and was never happier than when he and his family were at a drag strip participating in the sport that he loved. Tim raced his 1991 IROC Camaro in races at Spokane Raceway Park, Spokane; Walla Walla Drag Strip, Walla Walla, and Renegade Raceway, Wapato, Wash. At the time of his death, he was building the motor of his dreams that would possibly have been his finest mechanical achievement. His family and friends regret he didn’t have time to complete this motor and try it out on the track.
A celebration of life will be held from 3-8 p.m., Sunday, May 7, at the Tap Room Event Center, in Lewiston.