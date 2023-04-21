Timothy Michael Trail

On Sunday, March 25, 2023, Timothy Michael Trail suffered a heart attack at his home. He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his illness. Tim was born March 4, 1959, in Lewiston, to Betsy Alice Sawdye and Cecil Raymond Trail, both deceased. His brothers Robert “Bobby” Trail and Christopher “Skip” Trail also predeceased him.

Tim was an auto mechanic from his childhood years, learning the craft from his father, Cecil Trail, at their family-owned service station, T&E Conoco, located at Bridge Street in Clarkston. He attended Lewiston High School. Tim worked in the Clarkston Walmart Tire and Lube Center as a mechanic, at Stinker Station as a clerk, and at Contractors Northwest, based in Coeur d’Alene, as a construction worker. Tim won their “Top Hand” award twice for his skill in saving the company money.