Timothy “Tim” L. Hill passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at the age of 60, in Culdesac. He was born on Oct. 18, 1964, in Grangeville, to Alma May Wallace and William Daniel Hill. He touched the lives of many through his kindness, reliability and caring nature. His legacy as a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, son and friend will forever be cherished.

He graduated from Kamiah High School in 1983. Tim was a very intelligent and hardworking guy. He worked as a tire sales manager and service manager for Bruneel Tire and Commercial Tire. Tim was known as a “Good Ol’ Boy” and treated everyone as a friend. He never met a stranger, and Tim was willing to help anyone in need who crossed paths with him. Even people broken down alongside of the road met Tim, a good man with a charitable heart. Tim was also known for his big sense of humor. He enjoyed joking and teasing his friends and family.

He married the love of his life, Brenda K. Findley Hill, on Feb. 14, 1993. They grew a large family together, having numerous children and foster children over the years of their marriage. Tim found great joy in spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, tending to his garden, classic music and classic TV. He had a passion for history.