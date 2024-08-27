Sections
ObituariesNovember 3, 2024

Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill

story image illustation

Timothy “Tim” L. Hill passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at the age of 60, in Culdesac. He was born on Oct. 18, 1964, in Grangeville, to Alma May Wallace and William Daniel Hill. He touched the lives of many through his kindness, reliability and caring nature. His legacy as a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, son and friend will forever be cherished.

He graduated from Kamiah High School in 1983. Tim was a very intelligent and hardworking guy. He worked as a tire sales manager and service manager for Bruneel Tire and Commercial Tire. Tim was known as a “Good Ol’ Boy” and treated everyone as a friend. He never met a stranger, and Tim was willing to help anyone in need who crossed paths with him. Even people broken down alongside of the road met Tim, a good man with a charitable heart. Tim was also known for his big sense of humor. He enjoyed joking and teasing his friends and family.

He married the love of his life, Brenda K. Findley Hill on Feb. 14, 1993. They grew a large family together, having numerous children and foster children over the years of their marriage. Tim found great joy in spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, tending to his garden, classic music and classic TV. He had a passion for history.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, grandparents, several uncles and aunts, and cousins.

Tim is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Hill; sister, Tracy Hill; children, Sherrie (Charles) Peeples, Jamie Lynn (Jaren) Brown, Danielle Hill, Charlotte Hill, Michael (Serena) Hill, Jonathan Hill (Samantha Car), Jeffrey Hill, Daniel Hill, Bradley Hill and Cody Kehler; 13 grandchildren; seven 7 bonus grandchildren; and 51 nieces and nephews. Tim is also survived by numerous other family members and friends. Tim’s gentle spirit and unwavering commitment to his family will remain etched in their hearts forever.

A funeral service for Tim was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah. A friends and family potluck gathering was enjoyed following. A private burial will take place at the Morrow Cemetery. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tim Hill’s name, for his three youngest children, may be made to Potlatch Financial Credit Union (P1FCU), 1015 Warner Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.

