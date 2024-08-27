Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III, 51, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Tony was born Jan. 11, 1973, in Emmett, Idaho, to Sandra and Earl Rice. After graduating from Prairie High School in 1993, He joined the Idaho Army National Guard where he served for 21 years. While with the Idaho Army National Guard he rose to the rank of sergeant first class and was in charge of the food services section. He deployed two times to Iraq, two times to Cambodia, once to Italy and numerous other sites.
He has three children: Ryann Conover, Caila Rice and Zoee Rice; three bonus children: Haley Semmes, William Semmes, Elizabeth Hansen; and one bonus grandchild, Thea Semmes. He was married to Amber Hoffman from April 2004 to January 2014. He then married Sarah Heinrich in July 2021.
Tony worked as a cook at different restaurants in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He worked at Vista Outdoors for the last 15 years as a bullet caser. He enjoyed helping anyone who needed help and loved spending time with his many nieces and nephews and their kids.
Tony was predeceased by his father Earl S. Rice, half-brother Jason Rice, and his grandparents Francis and Florence Cramer and Wilbur and Esther Rice. He is survived by his wife Sarah, children/bonus children Ryann, Caila, Zoee, Haley, William, Elizabeth; mother Sandra; sisters Olivia, Kathy, Chris; twin brother Earl; half-brothers Jared and Jamie Rice; bonus grandchild Thea; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A graveside service with military honors will follow.