Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III, 51, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Tony was born Jan. 11, 1973, in Emmett, Idaho, to Sandra and Earl Rice. After graduating from Prairie High School in 1993, He joined the Idaho Army National Guard where he served for 21 years. While with the Idaho Army National Guard he rose to the rank of sergeant first class and was in charge of the food services section. He deployed two times to Iraq, two times to Cambodia, once to Italy and numerous other sites.

He has three children: Ryann Conover, Caila Rice and Zoee Rice; three bonus children: Haley Semmes, William Semmes, Elizabeth Hansen; and one bonus grandchild, Thea Semmes. He was married to Amber Hoffman from April 2004 to January 2014. He then married Sarah Heinrich in July 2021.