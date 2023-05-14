Tracy Lynn Spedden

Tracy Lynn Spedden passed Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, due to medical complications. Tracy was born to Delmont and Della Stephens on Sept. 18, 1958, in LaGrande, Ore. In the early 1960s, the family moved to Headquarters, and later moved to Pierce. Tracy attended school at Headquarters, Pierce and Timberline High School through her junior year. In 1972, she was the princess of the 1860 Days. In 1975, her family moved to Lewiston where she graduated in 1976, and met the love of her life, Steven Spedden.

Steve and Tracy were married June 21, 1980. They resided in Lewiston, but her heart remained in Headquarters where she, Steve and family would spend every summer camping.

