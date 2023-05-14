Tracy Lynn Spedden passed Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, due to medical complications. Tracy was born to Delmont and Della Stephens on Sept. 18, 1958, in LaGrande, Ore. In the early 1960s, the family moved to Headquarters, and later moved to Pierce. Tracy attended school at Headquarters, Pierce and Timberline High School through her junior year. In 1972, she was the princess of the 1860 Days. In 1975, her family moved to Lewiston where she graduated in 1976, and met the love of her life, Steven Spedden.
Steve and Tracy were married June 21, 1980. They resided in Lewiston, but her heart remained in Headquarters where she, Steve and family would spend every summer camping.
Tracy spent 30 years working for the lunch program in the Lewiston School District. She considered it her joy and privilege to serve every person who was on her staff or came through her line.
Tracy could always be found playing the guitar around a campfire or traveling to old time fiddler events. She played the piano at the church she attended. Songs that she and her sisters wrote still live on in the hearts of the family today.
Tracy is preceded in death by her father, Delmont Stephens, and nephew Michael Stephens. She is survived by her husband; Steven Spedden, daughters Jessica Schuler (Nick, grandchildren Claire, Logan and Hunter), of Boise, and Jennifer Reese, of Washington; son Bradley Spedden (Tabetha, grandson Odin), of Lewiston; mother Della Stephens, of Lewiston; sister Teri West (Tom), of Lewiston; sister Shauna Stephens, of Mount Vernon, Wash.; brother Delmont Jr. Stephens (Angie), of St. Robert, Mo., and many loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and all the adopted family she called her own.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education (L.I.F.E.) and designated for “School Lunch Assistance — LHS” to help students in need.
