ObituariesOctober 25, 2024

Tyrel William Roberge

story image illustation

Tyrel William Roberge, 36, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Lewiston.

He was born July 28, 1988, and was born and raised in Lewiston. He graduated in 2006 from Lewiston High School. Ty worked in fencing and construction.

Ty loved hunting and spending time in the mountains with his uncles who were his surrogate fathers and cousins that were more like brothers to him. He will be remembered for his full-of-life laugh, wide smile and big bear hugs.

Ty is survived by his mother Gini Roberge; uncles Larry Roberge, Rick Roberge, Steve Roberge; aunts Roni Coleman and Joni Roberge; sister, Nichole Bradshaw; cousins Jim and Rudy Roberge, Joe Casto, Amanda Roberge, Bobby and Nathan Coleman, Stephanie Schoenfeldt, Raina Davis and Shawn McDowell. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Gini Roberge, and paternal grandparents Jack and Jackie Hubbard.

A private family service in the mountains will take place in November. A local celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

