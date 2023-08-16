Vallie Marie Messick

Vallie was born May 9, 1938, to Alfred and Goldie Galusha in Perkins, Okla. She was oldest of four children, which included Larry, Gloria and Janet. In 1943, the family moved to Oxnard, Calif., and their parents divorced in 1944. Alfred relocated to Enid, Okla., and married Jo Ann Waggoner in 1946, and they added two more children, Caroline and Kathy. Vallie’s mother, Goldie remained in California and married William Stuebe and added three more children, William, Terrance and Chéri. Vallie loved her siblings and helped care for all of them.

In 1954, Vallie moved to California to help her mother care for her younger siblings while she finished high school. She met the love of her life, Ron Messick, in her new school. Ron and Vallie married in Las Vegas on June 8, 1957, and were soon parents to Richard David, Stacey Lynne and Shauna Lee.

