Verlee Campbell

On Monday, May 1, 2023, we lost a loving, thoughtful and talented mother and friend. Verlee Jean Campbell passed away at home, supported by the care of her family.
Vee was born July 13, 1934, in Helena, Mont. The first daughter of Andrew “Andy” and Arvah Chenkovich, she would eventually have a younger sister, Lynn, and brother Gary.
Vee spent her youth raising ducks and rabbits on the family ranch. During WWII, she went to stay with Grandma Mary, who would give her a nickel a day for a candy bar, making her quite popular among her friends. When she got older, she loved going to movies and swimming.
Though she was originally forbidden from hanging out with the boys from the nearby town of Townsend, she, and everyone else, would later bend the rules, melting for Donald Campbell. The two were married for 68 years and enjoyed their life together, spending free time playing cards, dancing, camping and traveling.
Due to Don’s service in the U.S. Navy and electrician career, the two would go on to live in Kodiak, Ala., San Francisco and several areas throughout Washington before making their home in Clarkston in 1985. They had two daughters, Lorri and Renee, who inherited their parents’ many talents. The family bonded over excursions to destinations like Lolo Hostsprings and Priest Lake.
Vee was proud of her work and hobbies. She worked for 25 years at Pacific Northwestern Bell, following the company through many buyouts and transfers. In retirement, she would turn her attention to making wreaths to sell at craft fairs. Odds are, you have seen her work throughout the L-C Valley.
She also valued her active social life. She could regularly be found playing bunco with friends and pinochle at local restaurants. She was an avid seamstress and quilter and rarely missed water aerobics at the aquatic center.
Vee was as kind as she was talented. She would regularly volunteer to help package and hand out food boxes with members of the Lutheran Church. Moreover, when preparing dinner, she would always make an extra casserole for her granddaughters and their growing families.
She adored her family, especially her grandchildren. When they were young, she would make time to take the kids shopping, swimming and camping. Later, she made sure everyone got through college, always slipping a few extra dollars into their pockets before they left town.
In her down time, she found paradise sipping a cup of coffee and reading the local paper while looking out at the Wahas.
Her intuition and creativity live on with her daughters Lorri (Mark) Huffman and Renee (Greg) Kammers; grandchildren Amanda (Greg) Entel, Bryce (Julie) Kammers and Katlin (Brian) Grimm; great-granddaughters Lily, Raegan, Evelyn, Elliott, and Emerson; and brother Gary (Diana) Chenkovich.
Vee was the keeper of history for our family, and with her goes a legacy we will all miss.
A service and reception will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at The Holiday Inn, 700 Port Dr., Clarkston.
