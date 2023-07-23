Verlene Pittman

Verlene Carol Pittman passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Liberty Lake, Wash. She was 88 years old. Verlene was born March 17, 1935, in Asotin to Vergil and Thelma Yeoman. She grew up in a remote area of the Blue Mountains in Mountain View where her father operated a sawmill. She was the second oldest of seven children. Verlene graduated from Anatone High School. She attended Washington State College (now WSU) for one year, studying early childhood education and pledged the Delta Zeta sorority.
Verlene moved to Spokane where she married and devoted her life to raising her three children. She was active in the community (particularly the March of Dimes), enjoyed bowling and she learned to golf and play bridge. Verlene worked as a waitress at the Davenport Hotel, at the Empire Club in the Lincoln Building and at The Shack restaurant for 20 years.
She enjoyed the outdoors, picking huckleberries and mushrooms and going on camping trips, including an annual family reunion campout on the Grande Ronde River. She participated in more than 20 years of Bloomsday races. She enjoyed local basketball. She attended the high school State B tournaments and was a big fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. She was a Gonzaga Women’s Basketball season ticket holder for many years and enjoyed attending the games. She was always an avid reader and in her later years also enjoyed water aerobics and working jigsaw and crossword puzzles.
Throughout her life, we all enjoyed celebrating her St. Patrick’s Day birthday with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and all but one of her siblings. She is survived by her brother Bert Yeoman, her three children Cynthia Abbott (Glen), Tami Hansen and Michael Weissenfels, as well as her three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a strong, kind, upbeat and independent woman. She was a great mom and a great friend who was deeply loved and will be missed.
