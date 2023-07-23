Verlene Pittman

Verlene Carol Pittman passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Liberty Lake, Wash. She was 88 years old. Verlene was born March 17, 1935, in Asotin to Vergil and Thelma Yeoman. She grew up in a remote area of the Blue Mountains in Mountain View where her father operated a sawmill. She was the second oldest of seven children. Verlene graduated from Anatone High School. She attended Washington State College (now WSU) for one year, studying early childhood education and pledged the Delta Zeta sorority.

Verlene moved to Spokane where she married and devoted her life to raising her three children. She was active in the community (particularly the March of Dimes), enjoyed bowling and she learned to golf and play bridge. Verlene worked as a waitress at the Davenport Hotel, at the Empire Club in the Lincoln Building and at The Shack restaurant for 20 years.

