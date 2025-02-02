Vernon ‘Pete’ Lawrence McMillen

Dec. 28, 1938 – Dec. 28, 2024

———

Vernon McMillen, a beloved father and friend, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2024, on his birthday, after a short illness surrounded by his family at his home in Meridian at the age of 86 years.

Vern was born on Dec. 28, 1938, at home in Winchester being delivered by an older sister. He was the seventh of eight children to George H. and Althea Lydia Louise Coleman McMillen. The family moved to a ranch at the top of Buford grade near Flora, Ore., in 1952 where Vern attended grade school and high school. Vern often joked that he was the salutatorian of his class (being as there were only two in his class). Vern worked on the family ranch with his dad, including building a new house and barn, milking, raising hay and cutting wood for the rural schools around Flora. He also worked for several neighbors including the Haverman Ranch at the mouth of Joseph Creek. He spent many hours hiking and hunting with Donny Murrill with one memorable hunting trip to the bottom of Joseph Creek in snow up to his waist.

He married Catherine May Stockard in Lewiston on March 25, 1962. Shortly after, Vern received a draft notice from the U.S. Army in Oregon and the next morning drove to Idaho and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force leading them to start their married life on the Mountain Home Air Force Base where he served as a refrigeration specialist responsible for fueling and maintaining the missiles in their underground structures. Leaving the Air Force in 1965 with his two sons, Rick and Morton and daughter Rebecca, Vern and Katie moved a few times between Wallowa County and Lewiston until he started his ranching career working on the Fred Wagner and Larry Morse ranches on Swamp Creek near Enterprise, Ore. Vern and Katy added a second daughter, Peggy McMillen, to the family in 1972. He worked as a ranch foreman raising cows, fixing fence and putting up hay until 1981 when he entered the logging industry with Dougherty Logging, working alongside his brother, George. Vern enjoyed his time working in the woods in remote areas of eastern Oregon. Vern was forced to retire from the logging industry following a serious accident on a rubber-tired skidder. Vern always enjoyed music and played the bass guitar in a few bands as a young man and enjoyed pickup sessions with friends anytime. In his later years, his family endured many polka marathons on TV. At home in the out-of-doors, Vern and Katy raised large gardens and had many pets. He interrupted many nights’ sleep to chase deer out of his gardens. Vern enjoyed his retirement years as he was able to split time between Enterprise and his son’s ranch in Flora where he helped Don Ward and Bob Morse with their farming. He loved the Flora area and was part of the Flora community where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, driving through the woods, watching the wildlife and visiting with the neighbors.