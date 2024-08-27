With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Vic Wassmuth, a beloved family member who departed on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at the age of 69 at his home in Lewiston.

Vic was born in Cottonwood on May 24, 1955, to Ellen and Clemmens Wassmuth. He was the third of five siblings. His life was marked by love, warmth and memorable moments. Vic spent his formative years in Cottonwood, attending St. Gertrude’s Academy and Prairie High School. He developed a strong passion for mechanics, nurtured through his work on the family’s farm during his youth. This early experience molded his character and influenced his future pursuits.

Vic was a dedicated and industrious individual who found great satisfaction working on mechanical projects, particularly small engine repairs. He also operated a taxi business for several years.

Vic pursued further education in mechanics at Lewis-Clark State College and married Debbie Mader. Sadly, their son Kirk passed away shortly after birth, and their marriage subsequently ended.