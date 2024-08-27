Vickey Smith, 86, of Lewiston, passed into eternal life on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, after a brief illness. Vickey was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Lewiston, to Vernon Duane Smith and Sarah Lilian (Berry) Smith. She was a proud member of the Lewiston High School class of 1957 where she participated in various activities. She began her professional career at Medical Service Bureau in 1957 and continued with Blue Shield of Idaho for 38 years where she retired as director of human resources. In retirement, she enjoyed jobs at Hidden Treasures Antiques and Wasem’s Drug of Clarkston.

The breeding and raising of her lovable “fur” pets were a great source of joy for Vickey along with occasional dog-sitting for friends. Her daily routine also included feeding the birds and squirrels in her backyard sanctuary. She was sustained by her love of animals and nature as well as her Christian faith.