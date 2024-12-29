Sections
Vicki Leidholm

Vicki Leidholm

story image illustation

Vicki Leidholm was called home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/sonrisechurch.clarkston.1. There will also be a memorial at noon PST, Friday, Jan. 10, at the Assembly of God Church in Underwood, N.D.

She was born Feb. 26, 1959, to Leo and Mary Ann (Votava) Leidholm. Vicki was the third of five and the only daughter. She grew up in Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School.

After graduation she attended Moorhead State University, in Moorhead, Minn., receiving an elementary education degree. She began her teaching career in Underwood before moving to Lewiston. She lived in Lewiston for 37 years teaching at Camelot Elementary School (1985–2000). Later she taught in Moscow at West Park Elementary (2003-2019) commuting from Lewiston. The teacher of the year award was bestowed on her in 2019. She truly loved all her years of teaching and continued to volunteer her services at local schools after her retirement.

Vicki loved God and lived her life serving him. Vicki was very involved with her church and enjoyed mentoring several youth groups. Friends and family will remember her for her comfort, support and advice. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them especially watching her nieces and nephews grow.

Vicki loved plants and flowers, spending many hours planning and caring for her flowerbeds. She loved socializing and many people will recall the countless gatherings at her house, whether playing cards/games, crafting or just socializing.

Vicki is survived by her brothers: Dan (Gail) Leidholm, Tim (Debbie) Leidholm, of Coleharbor, N.D., Dale (Tracy) Leidholm, of Peyton, Colo., Mike (Cindy) Leidholm, of Weyerhaeuser, Wis.; nieces and nephews: Doug (Nikki), Dwight (Martha), Scott (Theta), Mitch, Tyler (Krystle), Kayla (Anthony), Travis, Christian, Tasha (Nate), Kelli (Chad) and Kyle (Nicole); many great-nieces and great-nephews; stepfamily: Sandy (Glenn) Fandrich, Tricia (Brian) Zietz, Lola Weichel, Jim (Tammy) Hopkins and Lawrence (Pam) Hopkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Mary Ann (Votava) Leidholm.

Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.

