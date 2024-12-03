Sections
Obituaries
December 3, 2024

Vicki Rae Hanson

story image illustation

Vicki Rae Hanson, of Lewiston, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was 76 years old.

Vicki was born to Thomas E. and Barbara M. Seetin on July 6, 1948. One of five sisters, she was raised in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966. While in high school, she met her future husband and lifelong companion, William “Bill” F. Hanson. They were married on Oct. 25, 1969. In 1970, they welcomed their elder son, Andrew “Andy” Hanson and, in 1974, they welcomed their second son Jonathan “Jon” Hanson. Vicki worked a few part-time jobs while she and Bill raised their sons. When her sons were grown, she went to work for the Lewiston School District. She worked as an aide at Webster Elementary School and eventually as an Intervention Specialist at McSorley Elementary School. She was recognized as the Educational Support Personnel of the Year for the 2011-12 school year and retired in 2013.

Vicki was known for her bold personality, big heart, and keen sense of humor. She was always willing to offer any help she could to those who needed it and was not a person who easily sat still. She enjoyed family gatherings, including family game nights, and getting caught up with friends. She loved seeing former students and coworkers from the McSorley Elementary and, anytime she ran into them while shopping, dining out or running errands, it brought a smile to her face. Vicki had her serious side but was always quicker to find the humor in a situation and, whenever appropriate, liked to ease the tension of a serious situation with a joke and a laugh. Even into the last month of her life, she enjoyed working in her yard and crocheting scarves and small blankets for the Washington-Idaho Volunteer Center in Lewiston. Hundreds of people in need are enjoying some measure of warmth thanks to her efforts.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Bill, of Lewiston; son Andy Hanson (Elaine Williams), of Lewiston; son Jon Hanson (Jennifer), of Hayden, Idaho; twin sister Nancy Brood, of Lewiston, elder sister Karen (Charles) Peterson, of Overland Park, Kan., granddaughter Claire Hanson, of Coeur d’Alene; and grandson Mason Hanson, of Hayden. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Patti Williams and Kathleen Palmer, and her granddaughter, Lydia Hanson.

A graveside service is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. A reception will be held in the Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made in Vicki’s honor to the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education or the Washington-Idaho Volunteer Center.

