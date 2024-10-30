Vickie Lynn Law

Vickie Lynn (Enger) Law peacefully passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at her home in Clarkston, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Vickie was born Aug. 26, 1959, to Karl and Wanda (Mullins) Enger in Mount Clemens, Mich. When her dad’s military service ended, the family moved back to Deary, where he was from. While living there her brother, John Edward Enger, was born in 1961. He passed away when just a few months old. The family later moved to Pierce and then to Orofino, where Vickie graduated from high school in 1977. Vickie married Guy Jenkins at Orofino. They later divorced. She then relocated to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where she met and married Clark Law in 1996. Clark passed away in 2017. Vickie worked various jobs until her hobby and passion for antiques and collectibles took over her life. She collected, bought, sold and constantly moved her treasures around right up to the end. She was often seen at local auctions, estate sales and thrift stores.

When she was young, Vickie enjoyed family gatherings, especially Christmas at her grandparent’s house in Deary, (Charlie and Hazel Enger) with all her Enger aunts, uncles and cousins. As one cousin mentioned, Vickie was looked up to as she was the oldest cousin and stood out among the “gangly white-haired, fair-skinned kids with her dark hair and envious olive-colored skin.” Later, when her mom’s family began relocating to Idaho from the mid-west, she enjoyed the holidays with the Mullin family — more aunts, uncles and cousins to get to know.