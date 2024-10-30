Vickie Lynn Law

Vickie Lynn (Enger) Law peacefully passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at her home in Clarkston, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Vickie was born Aug. 26, 1959, to Karl and Wanda (Mullins) Enger in Mount Clemens, Mich. When her dad’s military service ended, the family moved back to Deary, where he was from. While living there her brother, John Edward Enger, was born in 1961. He passed away when just a few months old. The family later moved to Pierce and then to Orofino, where Vickie graduated from high school in 1977. Vickie married Guy Jenkins at Orofino. They later divorced. She then relocated to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where she met and married Clark Law in 1996. Clark passed away in 2017. Vickie worked various jobs until her hobby and passion for antiques and collectibles took over her life. She collected, bought, sold and constantly moved her treasures around right up to the end. She was often seen at local auctions, estate sales and thrift stores.
When she was young, Vickie enjoyed family gatherings, especially Christmas at her grandparent’s house in Deary, (Charlie and Hazel Enger) with all her Enger aunts, uncles and cousins. As one cousin mentioned, Vickie was looked up to as she was the oldest cousin and stood out among the “gangly white-haired, fair-skinned kids with her dark hair and envious olive-colored skin.” Later, when her mom’s family began relocating to Idaho from the mid-west, she enjoyed the holidays with the Mullin family — more aunts, uncles and cousins to get to know.
Vickie is survived by her uncles Charles (Carol Jean) Enger, Linn (Judy) Enger, aunt Kathy (Wayne) Doyle, aunt Janice Mullins, cousin Kathy (Mullins) Phelps, numerous cousins on both sides and her lovable kitties, Winston and Renn. She was predeceased by her baby brother, Johnny; her husband, Clark; her parents, Karl and Wanda Enger; grandparents Charlie and Hazel Enger; Mac and Reba Stokes; and William Mullins, as well as several Mullin family aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank all the people who have been there for Vickie, friends and neighbors alike, whether it was to help move her treasures around, take her to doctor appointments, assist with the recent estate sale or just to lend an ear, words of support and compassionate hearts. A special thank you to Lou Crossman, who has been a godsend to Vickie and her family by providing not only hours of labor for the estate sale, but friendship, care, love and respect. Thank you.
Being quietly private, Vickie requested there be no services. An interment will be held at the Park Cemetery near Helmer, Idaho, at a date to be determined, where she will join her husband, parents and baby brother.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter/Humane Society, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501.