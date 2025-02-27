Vincent Charles Lopardo

He married Naida Mary Lopardo in 1962 and together they raised six children. They were partners for 54 years before her death in 2016, enjoying music, dancing and traveling to see friends, family and new sights. Their Catholic faith remained a strong base for them through everything and helped shape their family life. They were welcoming people striking up friendships with diverse groups of people. Vince always had a gift for friendship and kept them as close as he could. He had a strong sense of humor and a wonderful laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel “Jim” Lopardo and Melvina (Jordan) Lopardo; his brothers, John and Gabriel, and his wife, Naida.

He is survived by his sister Linda; daughters Pam and Christine (Ernie), and his sons John, Vincent, Wayne (Darcy), and Joseph; eight grandchildren, Nelson (Gabrielle), Terry, Jenna, Connor (Tessa), Cody, Gabriel, Amberlynn and Michael and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. Services will be held Monday, March 3, including: 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, with a luncheon to follow, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Inurnment will occur later that day at Holy Family Catholic Columbarium of Clarkston.