Aug. 14, 1933 — Feb. 17, 2025
———
Vincent Charles Lopardo, “Vince,” was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Irona, N.Y., and was raised in nearby Chateaugay, N.Y. His father was a cobbler and Vince started working there as a small child, learning the craft at his father’s side. But he also helped deliver milk, went with the local veterinarian on calls and worked in the local grocery store as a teen. This diversity of work experiences set a precedent for the rest of his life, as his curiosity and desire to learn helped him master numerous professions, both white collar and blue collar, taking equal pride in both.
He was a man of integrity and craftsmanship who set high standards for his work and his life. He valued education for himself and others and he was always willing to teach any skill that he had, whether it was photography, leatherwork, first aid, billiards or dancing.
He married Naida Mary Lopardo in 1962 and together they raised six children. They were partners for 54 years before her death in 2016, enjoying music, dancing and traveling to see friends, family and new sights. Their Catholic faith remained a strong base for them through everything and helped shape their family life. They were welcoming people striking up friendships with diverse groups of people. Vince always had a gift for friendship and kept them as close as he could. He had a strong sense of humor and a wonderful laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel “Jim” Lopardo and Melvina (Jordan) Lopardo; his brothers, John and Gabriel, and his wife, Naida.
He is survived by his sister Linda; daughters Pam and Christine (Ernie), and his sons John, Vincent, Wayne (Darcy), and Joseph; eight grandchildren, Nelson (Gabrielle), Terry, Jenna, Connor (Tessa), Cody, Gabriel, Amberlynn and Michael and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. Services will be held Monday, March 3, including: 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, with a luncheon to follow, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Inurnment will occur later that day at Holy Family Catholic Columbarium of Clarkston.