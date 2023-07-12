Violet E. Kramlich

Violet E. Kramlich, longtime Colfax resident, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Colfax Cascadia Rehabilitation Center. She was 81.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20 at the First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax. Her final resting place will be in the Colfax Cemetery.

