Violet E. Kramlich, longtime Colfax resident, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Colfax Cascadia Rehabilitation Center. She was 81.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20 at the First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax. Her final resting place will be in the Colfax Cemetery.
Violet was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Midvale, Idaho to Emmanuel and Freda Kilborn Heinrich. As a young girl she moved with her family to Potlatch and finally settled in Colfax. She married Arnold Kramlich on March 9, 1962, and they made their home on the East hill above Colfax where they lived for the next 40 years. Violet kept busy as a homemaker and mother and Arnold worked at the McGregor Company.
When their youngest child began first grade Violet went to work at the Colfax Convalescent Center (now Paul’s Place) in the kitchen. She transferred to Whitman Health & Rehab in 1991 when it opened as the new care center and she was a reliable and hard-working kitchen aide for many years until retiring around 2004. She helped care for farm animals that they raised around their home, always tended a large garden and she loved baking.
She will be fondly remembered for her frosted sugar cookies and her chocolate chip zucchini bread. Violet was an avid reader and she loved to walk; often seen on her way to or from work or on trips downtown to the library. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Colfax. Violet moved to Whitman Health and Rehab as a full-time resident in 2015 due to declining health.
She is survived by four children: Jan (Jim) Sondergeld of Bonney Lake, Wash., Yvonne (Eric Miller) Romjue of Spokane, Tina (Mickey) Rogers of Arizona and Rich (Lynda) Kramlich of Colfax; by 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and by a sister, Janet Rupp of Asotin; and two brothers, David Heinrich of Asotin and Roger Heinrich of Lewiston. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold in 2001, by two brothers Alvin and Melvin, and by her parents.
The family suggests memorial gifts in her memory be made to the First Baptist Church or to the Whitman County Library. Online guest book is at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
