Virgil Profitt, 84, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Virgil and his twin sister Virginia were the last born to Leonard and Lena Proffit on Dec.18, 1938, in Ahsahka. They joined brothers Luther, Johnny, Earl, Babe and Leo along with sisters Ethel, Otelia, Berth and Mary.
He grew up enjoying the beautiful Northfork and surrounding areas camping, hunting and especially fishing with his family and friends. He loved traditional country music, dancing, playing the guitar and watching the Seahawks play football. He enjoyed demolition races, and in the early 1970s he won first place in a statewide race in Plains, Mont. He was also an outstanding gardener. His tomatoes and cucumbers were definitely fair worthy. He attended school in Ahsahka, and would later be employed in the woods as a sawyer as well as working in the mines and truck driving.
Virgil had the opportunity to be one of the fortunate individuals to work on the wanigans on the Northfork and Clearwater River log drives for Potlatch Forests Inc., each spring. He was also a skilled carpenter and maintenance man. Virgil also carried on the legacy of the family moonshine business.
Virgil married Sharron Mae Kerzman on Nov. 22, 1958. They welcomed four daughters: Penni Lynn, Nickelette Rae, Jakki Lee and Shannon Denise. Later, Virgil and Sharron divorced and he would marry Kristy Winchell. Kristy had three daughters and Virgil was like a father to them: Carrie, Julie and Becky. Virgil and Kristy would also later divorce.
Virgil reconnected with Jenny Morton, whom he had known for many years, and they shared the rest of his time together. He loved her very much and thought the world of her. They understood each other. Like Virgil, Jenny is a cancer survivor. For 30 years Virgil courageously fought colon cancer. It would return three times, but he never gave up his fighting spirit.
Virgil was preceded in death by both of his parents, Leonard and Lena Profitt; brothers Luther (Lutie), Johnny, Earl and Babe; and sisters Otelia, Bertha, Ethel and Mary, and also his daughter, Penni Lynn Azevedo.
He is survived by Jenny Morton of Tri-Cities, Wash.; daughters: Nickelette Rae Roeder of Orofino, Jakki Lee Profitt of Spokane, Shannon Denise (Lonnie) Simpson of Orofino, Carrie Profitt of Kalispell, Mont., Julie Profitt of Kalispell, and Becky Monk of North Carolina; grandchildren: Corby and Fonda Profitt of Elk, Wash, Andrew and Jocelyn Wilson of Salinas, Calif., Nicholas and Marissa Azevedo of Clarkston, Randi Lynn and Trevor Deyo of Orofino, and Evan Simpson of Orofino; great-grandchildren: Logan Profitt, Bellamy and Grayson Wilson, Chase, Kyler and Ariya Deyo, and Astella Azevedo, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Virgil will always be remembered for telling great stories (just like his dad) with an exceptional memory, flashy fast cars, good moonshine, a great sense of humor and shenanigans.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino oversaw the cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29, at the Cavendish Methodist Church, with interment to follow at the Teakean Cemetery, and lunch following.