Virgil Profitt, 84, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Virgil and his twin sister Virginia were the last born to Leonard and Lena Proffit on Dec.18, 1938, in Ahsahka. They joined brothers Luther, Johnny, Earl, Babe and Leo along with sisters Ethel, Otelia, Berth and Mary.

He grew up enjoying the beautiful Northfork and surrounding areas camping, hunting and especially fishing with his family and friends. He loved traditional country music, dancing, playing the guitar and watching the Seahawks play football. He enjoyed demolition races, and in the early 1970s he won first place in a statewide race in Plains, Mont. He was also an outstanding gardener. His tomatoes and cucumbers were definitely fair worthy. He attended school in Ahsahka, and would later be employed in the woods as a sawyer as well as working in the mines and truck driving.

Tags

Recommended for you