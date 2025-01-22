Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 22, 2025

Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino

story image illustation

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, Virginia Mae (Ohlson) Patterson left this life for eternity in heaven. Virginia “Dina” was born on Aug. 17, 1929, in Bell, Los Angeles County, Calif., to Edward W. and Harriet (Posche) Ohlson, the youngest of four siblings. In high school, Virginia developed a talent and flair for photography. After graduating, she worked at various jobs, culminating as office secretary at JO Manufacturing. There she met a handsome mechanic, named Howard David “Pat” Patterson, who was to become the love of her life. They were married Oct. 13, 1951. They remained together for over 61 years, until his death in 2013.

Before settling in Spokane, Dina and Pat lived adventures and made memories and friends in many locations, including Los Angeles, Alaska, Colorado and Idaho. Some of their most memorable adventures and colorful stories came from their time in a riverfront cabin near Eastport, Idaho, just south of the Canadian border. In Spokane, they welcomed two daughters, Ida and Jennie. Virginia concentrated on keeping house and caring for her daughters, while Pat worked on various construction projects throughout the area.

After retiring, they set out on a new adventure in 1993, seeking a small town in Idaho in which to settle, finding the place they were looking for in Orofino. Virginia spent the remainder of her life in Orofino. Throughout her life, she was active in her local churches. Her hobbies included dancing and music, sewing clothing, gardening and canning her own produce, and knitting clothes that never quite seemed to be able to keep up with her daughters’ growth spurts. She became an excellent quilter, leaving behind numerous cherished heirloom quilts for family members and friends. Throughout her life, Virginia was a voracious reader, as can be attested by the numerous bookshelves stuffed with books wherever she lived.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Ida (Rick) Smith, of Lewiston, and Jennie (Shawn) Barrong, of Whitefish, Mont., four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren (with two more currently “on the way”), and numerous nephews and nieces, and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, husband Pat, and one grandson.

At her request, Virginia will be privately interred with her husband at the Riverside Cemetery in Orofino. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the First Christian Church, 513 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Pastor Clarence Howard will officiate.

While she will be greatly missed by those of us who are left behind, we celebrate the knowledge that she is united with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and faithful family and friends who have gone before.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Brookside Landing and Cascadia.

Related
ObituariesJan. 22
Queenie Leinweber
ObituariesJan. 22
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 22
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 21
Eldon Boyce Fogleman
Related
Joe L. Hazelbaker
ObituariesJan. 21
Joe L. Hazelbaker
Holly Hebbard
ObituariesJan. 19
Holly Hebbard
Pamela K. Howard
ObituariesJan. 19
Pamela K. Howard
Karen Jensen
ObituariesJan. 19
Karen Jensen
Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Bursch
ObituariesJan. 19
Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Bursch
Francis Daniel Feucht
ObituariesJan. 19
Francis Daniel Feucht
Marijane Goodlake
ObituariesJan. 19
Marijane Goodlake
Donna Lohman
ObituariesJan. 19
Donna Lohman
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy