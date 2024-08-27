Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, Virginia Mae (Ohlson) Patterson left this life for eternity in heaven. Virginia “Dina” was born on Aug. 17, 1929, in Bell, Los Angeles County, Calif., to Edward W. and Harriet (Posche) Ohlson, the youngest of four siblings. In high school, Virginia developed a talent and flair for photography. After graduating, she worked at various jobs, culminating as office secretary at JO Manufacturing. There she met a handsome mechanic, named Howard David “Pat” Patterson, who was to become the love of her life. They were married Oct. 13, 1951. They remained together for over 61 years, until his death in 2013.

Before settling in Spokane, Dina and Pat lived adventures and made memories and friends in many locations, including Los Angeles, Alaska, Colorado and Idaho. Some of their most memorable adventures and colorful stories came from their time in a riverfront cabin near Eastport, Idaho, just south of the Canadian border. In Spokane, they welcomed two daughters, Ida and Jennie. Virginia concentrated on keeping house and caring for her daughters, while Pat worked on various construction projects throughout the area.

After retiring, they set out on a new adventure in 1993, seeking a small town in Idaho in which to settle, finding the place they were looking for in Orofino. Virginia spent the remainder of her life in Orofino. Throughout her life, she was active in her local churches. Her hobbies included dancing and music, sewing clothing, gardening and canning her own produce, and knitting clothes that never quite seemed to be able to keep up with her daughters’ growth spurts. She became an excellent quilter, leaving behind numerous cherished heirloom quilts for family members and friends. Throughout her life, Virginia was a voracious reader, as can be attested by the numerous bookshelves stuffed with books wherever she lived.