Vivian A. Becker, 92, was born to John T. and Barbara (Ramey) Pierce in Helmer, Idaho, on July 29, 1930, and was called home by the Lord on Monday, June 26, 2023.
She was a very hard-working woman who had many jobs in her life including: gas station attendant, waitress, cashier, bookkeeper, bartender, cook and bar owner. At one point she was supporting 17 people who lived with her.
She lived in various towns throughout Idaho before moving to Nevada and Alaska, eventually returning home to Idaho.
She was a very loving woman who liked to travel, spend time with family and friends, sing, dance and go to jam sessions. She was the life of the party everywhere she went and would do anything for a laugh, which often involved some sort of teasing or a prank. And I can’t forget to mention making her famous burritos.
She is survived by daughters Christine (Larry) Hilton, Patricia Swearingen and daughter-in-law, Paula; her 11 grandchildren; Rusty, Randi, Teri, Alysse John, Mike, Jake, Matthew, Cassidy, Sarah and Angela; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as the whole Bear family, especially Liz, who has gone above and beyond to care for this family. We proudly claim her as one of our own.
Vivian was preceded in death, and has now gone on to join, her parents, husband John, 11 siblings, son Mike, daughter Kim and sons-in-law Todd and Butch.
The celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St., Troy.
