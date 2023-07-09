Vivian A. Becker

Vivian A. Becker, 92, was born to John T. and Barbara (Ramey) Pierce in Helmer, Idaho, on July 29, 1930, and was called home by the Lord on Monday, June 26, 2023.

She was a very hard-working woman who had many jobs in her life including: gas station attendant, waitress, cashier, bookkeeper, bartender, cook and bar owner. At one point she was supporting 17 people who lived with her.