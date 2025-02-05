Vivian Crane

Vivian Arlene Crane passed away at age 92 on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston.

Vivian was born on Oct. 7, 1932, to Raymond and Eleanor Peters in Spokane. She had two sisters and one brother. At age 6, she and her family moved to the Selway, where her father “Poppy” was the cook at Fenn Ranger Station. She told many stories about mountain lions and bears from her childhood. Elementary school years were lived in Kooskia. Rather than attending high school in Kamiah, Miss Independent chose to attend Grangeville High School, staying with Dr. and Mrs. Kale. Vivian worked as a telephone operator and worked at the ticket booth at the Blue Fox Theater where she met the love of her life.

Vivian eloped with Ralph on Sept. 29, 1951, to Lewiston. On their honeymoon, the couple traveled to Canada and bought a brand spanking new 1952 green Chevy convertible. In 1961, they purchased 10 acres of ground south of Grangeville known as Nurses Grove where they raised a large and loving family of seven children, building their family home and several other homes on the acreage. Ralph and Vivian were married 66 years. Following Ralph’s death, Vivian sold the family home and property and bought a home in Lewiston where she lived for five years before moving to Wedgewood Terrace.

Vivian was a busy homemaker with a strong work ethic. In her early years of childrearing, while taking care of seven children, she earned extra money by ironing. She learned how to groom dogs, turning her love of animals into a 45-year-career of dog grooming and boarding. She housed and beautified nearly all pups of the prairie at one point or another.

The young Crane family enjoyed spending summer evenings at a favorite spot along the South Fork River, swimming and cooking hamburgers over the coals. Many family gatherings included cranking homemade ice cream. As a grandmother, Vivian enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren camping in the same area she spent many of her childhood years, up Highway 12 along the Selway and Lochsa Rivers. Christmas time in particular found the Crane home filled with lots of loving chaos over the years, brought by her many grandchildren. She enjoyed spoiling her family with special gifts she would shop for year-round.

Vivian loved to bake and had a secret recipe: chocolate chip cookies. A fresh baked batch of these delicious cookies was a guarantee when her kids and grandkids visited. When son-in-law Mitch decided he was going to watch and learn how to make them, spunky Vivian intentionally changed the recipe.