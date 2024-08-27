Vivian R. Wolff Pennell

Vivian married Howard A. Wolff on March 22, 1955, while he was enlisted with the U.S. Air Force stationed in Harlingen, Texas. The couple moved to Leland in 1958, with Howard joining the family farming business. They raised two boys, Richard, born May 16, 1962, and David, born Dec. 9, 1963. Howard passed away suddenly Sept. 6, 1976, and Vivian returned to school, receiving her degree in graphic arts. She reconnected with her high school sweetheart Edward J. Pennell, with the couple marrying in June of 1980 and returning to Texas. Upon retiring in 1997, they returned again to Leland. Ed passed away Jan. 28, 2012.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Janice, Aleta, Gerald and David. She is survived by one sister Mary Alice Powell, of San Antonio, Texas, her son Richard (Shelly) Wolff, of Juliaetta, and their daughters Kandice (Jeremy) Pauley, of Lewiston, and Koryell Wolff, of Hayden, Idaho. Also her son David Wolff (Jim Carlile), of Belton, Texas, and his daughter Brookes (Jon) Wolff-Hack, of Temple, Texas, as well as great-granddaughters Brynn and Cora Pauley.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 1, at the Leland Cemetery, with Pastor Nick Nicolai officiating. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter or an animal rescue of your choice in Vivian’s name.