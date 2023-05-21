Vivian Slocum Burns was born June 23, 1930, in Mitchell, S.D. Vivian was 92 years old when passing and a lifelong learner.

When she was 5 years old, her family moved to Fort Collins, Colo. Vivian graduated from Colorado State University in 1952. She met and married Robert L. Burns that year. She met him serving ice cream and sodas at the campus shop. They soon moved to Katherine Landing on the Colorado River in Arizona. This was to be the start of many years of Park Service life.

