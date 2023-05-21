Vivian Slocum Burns was born June 23, 1930, in Mitchell, S.D. Vivian was 92 years old when passing and a lifelong learner.
When she was 5 years old, her family moved to Fort Collins, Colo. Vivian graduated from Colorado State University in 1952. She met and married Robert L. Burns that year. She met him serving ice cream and sodas at the campus shop. They soon moved to Katherine Landing on the Colorado River in Arizona. This was to be the start of many years of Park Service life.
While raising her family, the NPS took them to many states including Utah, Montana, Idaho, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nebraska. During a stay at establishing the Nez Perce National Historical Park, they purchased property in Winchester and later retired there in 1980. While Bob Burns served as the first “acting” superintendent of the Nez Perce National Historical Park, Vivian returned to school at Lewis Clark State College and secured a second degree in teaching. From 1981 to 2014, Vivian was a “snowbird,” living winters in Arizona and summers in Idaho.
In 2015, Vivian chose to live full-time in Sun City, Ariz. Vivian was a teacher, author, newspaper editor and a lifelong fiber arts enthusiast. She was a master spinner and weaver. Vivian was a lover of literature and enjoyed conversation over tea and cherry pie. She was a lifelong learner, deciding to take up algebra at 82 years old.
Vivian is survived by Ben and Kathleen Burns. Vivian has four grandchildren: Katie (Peter Bunce) and Luke (Kaelyn) Burns, John Burns and Aubrey Johnson and Owen Burns. She also has four great-grandchildren: Matthew, Evelyn, Wade and Lee. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Burns, and son John Robert Burns. A memorial lunch will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Winchester Senior Center.
