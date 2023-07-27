Vonda Lee Carlin

Vonda Lee Carlin passed away peacefully at her home and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the age of 79. She was born in Lewiston on March 29, 1944, to Gene and Gayle Searle. Vonda was a deep-rooted Christian. Her faith in Christ was strong and she loved her Church. She also loved teaching ladies Bible Studies.

Vonda was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Gayle Searle, her son Robbie Gene Kress, her sisters Julia Maurene Burton and Shirley Jean McIntire.

