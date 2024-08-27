Wade J. Potter

What defined him the most was the love of his family and friends. An entrepreneur at heart, he followed his dream and started his own company.

Wade was preceded in death by his father, Lee Potter; uncles Scott Schussler, Martin Agee and Jim Hardin; his grandparents Bud and Helen Potter, Beth Kershner and Howard Schussler.

Wade is survived by his wife, Jonianne and his three daughters Quinn, Ella and Carsen; his mother Renee and stepfather Bob Burlingame; sister Jennifer Potter; brother Clint Potter (Jessica); stepbrothers Kevin Burlingame (Susan) and Seamus Burlingame (Michelle); aunts Ginger Seubert, Iris Hardin and Irene Agee; and uncle Bob Winder; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; plus his two faithful dogs Schmidty and Higgins.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct 19, at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Family and friends welcome.