Walter Dean Jurgens “Dean”, 91, formerly of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Dean was born Feb. 8, 1932, to Alma and Ernest Jurgens in Four Mound, Wash. After graduating from Deer Park High School in Deer Park, Wash., in 1948, he worked on the family farm. At age 18, he went into the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, Dean went on to study Accounting at Kinman Business University in Spokane. He began working for Morris Lee and Company, CPA’s. He passed his CPA exam in 1961 and moved to Lewiston and became a partner of Morris Lee and Company. In the early 1990s he bought his firm Jurgens and Company. He spent many years serving on the Board of Directors for First Federal Savings and Loan. Dean retired in 1998.
Dean and Georgia spent time traveling all 50 states and enjoying time with grandkids. He was an avid gardener and followed the stock market. Dean and Georgia were life-time members of the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
In 2020, Dean and Georgia moved into a retirement home in Keizer, Ore.
Dean started dating Georgia Stach in 1955, and they wed on August 31, 1956, going on to have three daughters.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ervin, Raymond and Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Georgia and three daughters Tamara Dohrman of Keizer; Darleen Keegan of Upland, Calif., and Teresa Jurgens-Kowal (Andy) of Portland, Texas; four grandchildren Shaina (Eric) Ivanoff, Carl Dohrman, Sydney Keegan and Douglas Keegan; sisters Lois Rumley (Gary) and Joann Holliday, and several nieces and nephews.