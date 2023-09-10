Walter Dean Jurgens

Walter Dean Jurgens “Dean”, 91, formerly of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Dean was born Feb. 8, 1932, to Alma and Ernest Jurgens in Four Mound, Wash. After graduating from Deer Park High School in Deer Park, Wash., in 1948, he worked on the family farm. At age 18, he went into the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, Dean went on to study Accounting at Kinman Business University in Spokane. He began working for Morris Lee and Company, CPA’s. He passed his CPA exam in 1961 and moved to Lewiston and became a partner of Morris Lee and Company. In the early 1990s he bought his firm Jurgens and Company. He spent many years serving on the Board of Directors for First Federal Savings and Loan. Dean retired in 1998.

Tags

Recommended for you