It is with deep sorrow, and much love, that the Jasper family mourns Wanda’s sudden passing at the age of 62 years. Wanda LaVone Jasper was born June 2, 1960, in Council, Idaho, to Vaughn and June Jasper. She died April 18, 2023, while caring for her mother in Lewiston.

Wanda attended elementary school in New Meadows, Idaho, and junior high and high school in Lewiston. She attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa. She then served in the U.S. Army briefly, stationed in Seoul, Korea.

