It is with deep sorrow, and much love, that the Jasper family mourns Wanda’s sudden passing at the age of 62 years. Wanda LaVone Jasper was born June 2, 1960, in Council, Idaho, to Vaughn and June Jasper. She died April 18, 2023, while caring for her mother in Lewiston.
Wanda attended elementary school in New Meadows, Idaho, and junior high and high school in Lewiston. She attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston and Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa. She then served in the U.S. Army briefly, stationed in Seoul, Korea.
Wanda is survived by her mother, June Jasper; sister Penny Jacks (Ken); brothers Brett Jasper (Cinnamon) and Mark Jasper (Jessica), in addition to six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Vaughn Jasper and older brother David Jasper.
Wanda loved to meet people and would always go out of her way to say hello. She was a kind and generous person to a fault to her friends and family. She made people laugh with corny jokes and loved singing church hymns.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., in Lewiston. Come join us with your memories of Wanda and share in an open ceremony held by the Jasper family.
