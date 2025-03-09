May 22, 1933 – March 4, 2025
———
Warren S. Watts, a renowned civil engineer and beloved community figure, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the age of 91, in Clarkston. He was surrounded by family, friends and loved ones as he left behind a legacy of dedication, service and love. Born on May 22, 1933, in McCammon, Idaho, Warren grew up in Coeur d’Alene and spent his life contributing to both the world of engineering and his local community.
Warren’s career in civil engineering spanned an impressive 73 years, beginning in 1952 with the Bureau of Public Roads. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1960 and earned his professional engineering degree in 1964. Over the decades, Warren’s expertise and leadership were felt in the development of infrastructure throughout the region, including roles with the Idaho Department of Highways, a Tacoma engineering firm, and as Lewiston City Engineer. He went on to co-own Clearwater Construction and Engineering and later W.W. Engineering. His work as a consulting engineer, particularly in the heavy construction industry, was his passion, and he continued working until just before his passing.
Warren’s life was shaped by a strong sense of duty, much of it rooted in his family’s military legacy. His father served in World War I, and all six of his brothers served during times of war, including World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Warren himself served with distinction in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division between 1953 and 1955. While stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., he met his first wife, Mary, and together they had two daughters, Becky and Peggy. Warren later married Ann, in June 1978, who brought even more love and joy into his life, adding three daughters: Diane, Brenda and Teresa.
Warren was a man of many passions. He was an avid fly fisherman who found peace in the quiet moments spent by the water, and he also enjoyed golf, handball, racquetball, running and cycling. His fitness was a testament to his spirit of perseverance, and he proudly participated in the “I Made the Grade” cycling event numerous times, including his final ride at 85 years old, where he finished first in his age group.
Beyond his professional achievements, Warren was deeply committed to service. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Elks Lodge and the Moose Lodge. His faith was an integral part of his life, and in 1980, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through his church, he served in numerous capacities, contributing his time and energy to both church members and the broader community.
Warren’s love for his family was his greatest joy. He was a proud father to five daughters, a doting grandfather to 15 grandchildren, and a delighted great-grandfather to 21 great-grandchildren. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones, including extended family. He was preceded in death by nine of his 10 siblings and his daughter, Becky West (Steve), who was a source of great pride and joy.
Warren’s family, friends and community will forever remember him for his warm spirit, his unshakable dedication to his work, and his genuine love for life. He leaves behind a profound legacy of kindness, integrity and service.
He is survived by his wife, Ann, at their family home in Clarkston; and four daughters, Peggy Watts-Warnock (Neil), Diane Swanson (Mark), Brenda Green (Robert) and Teresa Overall (Clint).
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Matt and Michelle Parson and their amazing staff at Riverview Adult Family Living and the members of the LDS church.
A memorial service will be held in June to celebrate his remarkable life and the impact he had on all who knew him.
Vassar Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at vassar-rawls.com.