Long-time cattle rancher Wayne James passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Wayne was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Cottonwood to his parents, Francis and Ethel Orr James. Shortly after, Wayne moved with his parents to a ranch about 10 miles north of Grangeville. He told his parents, he wanted to stay on that ranch for the rest of his life and that is exactly what happened.

Wayne attended grade school at the Columbus School House on Cottonwood Creek, not far from his home, where he rode his horse to school every day. He attended Grangeville High School, graduating in 1953.

