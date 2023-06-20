Wayne John Bachman

Wayne John Bachman was born April 15, 1945, in Boise to John and Margaret Bachman. Wayne passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lewiston due to complications following a six-month struggle with bladder cancer.

Wayne grew up on a ranch in Oreana, Idaho, with his parents and older brother Merle. He attended a one room schoolhouse for eight years before attending Grand View High School, graduating in 1963. Following high school, he attended Boise Junior College for a year taking architecture classes. He broke horses for extra money until returning to help his mother run the family ranch in Oreana following the death of his father. On New Year’s Eve 1970, Wayne met the love of his life, Joann Hawkins at a dance in Bruneau, Idaho. Wayne and Joann were married March 29, 1970, at Joann’s parents’ home in Grand View, Idaho. The couple managed their own ranch in Bruneau for 16 years and during this time their two children, a son John and daughter Karen, were born. While working full time at the Bruneau ranch Wayne took on a part time job with the Idaho Transportation Department and in 1986 he went full time with ITD. In 1988, Wayne and Joann sold the ranch and moved to Craigmont where he retired in 2011.