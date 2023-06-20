Wayne John Bachman was born April 15, 1945, in Boise to John and Margaret Bachman. Wayne passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lewiston due to complications following a six-month struggle with bladder cancer.
Wayne grew up on a ranch in Oreana, Idaho, with his parents and older brother Merle. He attended a one room schoolhouse for eight years before attending Grand View High School, graduating in 1963. Following high school, he attended Boise Junior College for a year taking architecture classes. He broke horses for extra money until returning to help his mother run the family ranch in Oreana following the death of his father. On New Year’s Eve 1970, Wayne met the love of his life, Joann Hawkins at a dance in Bruneau, Idaho. Wayne and Joann were married March 29, 1970, at Joann’s parents’ home in Grand View, Idaho. The couple managed their own ranch in Bruneau for 16 years and during this time their two children, a son John and daughter Karen, were born. While working full time at the Bruneau ranch Wayne took on a part time job with the Idaho Transportation Department and in 1986 he went full time with ITD. In 1988, Wayne and Joann sold the ranch and moved to Craigmont where he retired in 2011.
Wayne enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was involved in the booster club at Highland High School in Craigmont and served on the parade committee for the Craigmont June Picnic. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, horseback riding and four-wheeling. He also was part of the local bowling league for several years in the men’s league and co-ed league with his wife Joann. Later in life Wayne and Joann found joy in taking their grandchildren camping and fishing. Wayne was always up for a game of cribbage, pinochle or chess with family and friends. He enjoyed keeping busy in the kitchen making jerky, wine and cookies which he generously shared with others. Wayne also spent time outside gardening and tinkering in his shop building wood furniture for his family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joann, his son John, his daughter Karen and son in-law Troy Snyder and his grandchildren Garrett and Emily Snyder. He is also survived by his brother Merle (Marge) Bachman. Also surviving is Tim (Nicole) Kinzer, a friend who was like a son to Wayne and their children. Wayne also leaves behind a large extended family who have been supportive throughout the years. He will be loved forever and dearly missed by people who loved him back as much as he loved them.
A celebration of life graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Craigmont Cemetery. A gathering will follow at the Craigmont Community Church.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.