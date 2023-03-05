Wesley Dean Reeves

Wesley Reeves passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, from cardiac arrest in Woodbridge, Va. He was 69 years old. Wes was born to Elmer and Madonna Reeves in Clarkston and lived most of his life there. He graduated from Clarkston High School and was a proud Bantam

Wes worked for the Park Service at Field Springs Park, Wash., and was called “Smokey” by many friends. He also worked for the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, was a cabinet maker and made prescription glasses. Wes worked in environmental services at both hospitals in the valley for many years.

