Wesley Dean Reeves

Wesley Reeves passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, from cardiac arrest in Woodbridge, Va. He was 69 years old. Wes was born to Elmer and Madonna Reeves in Clarkston and lived most of his life there. He graduated from Clarkston High School and was a proud Bantam
Wes worked for the Park Service at Field Springs Park, Wash., and was called “Smokey” by many friends. He also worked for the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, was a cabinet maker and made prescription glasses. Wes worked in environmental services at both hospitals in the valley for many years.
While working in law enforcement, he met the love of his life, Lora. Theirs was a joyous true love, celebrated by renewing their vows four times (once officiated by brother John and once by son Daniel.) The couple often enjoyed dancing in grocery stores, doctors’ offices, etc. Wes was a proud and adoring father and had a USAF tattoo to reflect admiration of his son.
Wes was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed exploring the forest, hunting and fishing. He was also an avid golfer. Wes could fix most anything and enjoyed building things. He was also an accomplished chef.
Wes was a valued volunteer with Washington State Department of Transportation, National Night Out Against Crime, Clarkston Police Department and church. He was head of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Posse for some years. He frequently performed anonymous random acts of kindness.
Wes and Lora enjoyed traveling, visiting several European countries and taking the cruise of their lives, courtesy of their son and his wife. They also liked attending concerts, plays and various events, or just enjoying a quiet evening together. Wes had a quick wit and often told jokes to cheer others.
After retirement, the couple moved to Virginia to be near their son Dan, daughter-in-love Sevim and adored granddaughters Yasemin and Olivia, where family showed them the sights in Virginia and Washington, D.C. But Wes was happiest just to be with family.
Wes is survived by his soul mate, Lora, beloved son Daniel (Sevim), precious granddaughters Yasemin and Olivia, treasured brothers Dan (Jackie), (bonus) brother John (Tonia) and extended family members.
Wes was the truest friend that many people would ever know. He would give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need. When asked his race, he replied “human,” as he wished we all would be. Wes loved greatly and was greatly loved in return.