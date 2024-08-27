Wesley James Lineberry was born Feb. 27, 1962, in Orofino, to Ruth Elaine Naylor and James O’Neill Lineberry. He tragically left us on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, while on his way home from another hard day’s work felling timber.
Wes was raised in Pierce, where his love for the outdoors was fostered at an early age, spending much of his time hunting, trapping, fishing and riding dirt bikes. He spent time each summer with his mom and stepdad in Seattle where he loved going out in the boat, fishing in the Puget Sound and on the Washington coast.
When not playing outdoors, he was working. At an early age he began working for his dad’s company, Supak and Lineberry Logging, marking the beginning of a lifelong career in the woods. It was here he learned the value of hard work by helping in the shop, operating equipment and hooking. Wes always wanted to be a sawyer. Graduating from Timberline High School in 1980, he went on to work as a timber faller for many different companies throughout the years. He spent a good part of 13 years working in the logging camps of Southeast Alaska. During the more recent years, he worked for Finke Logging, taking pride in passing on his woodsmanship skills to the next generation of loggers. In between his years spent logging, he ran a portable sawmill and did some private logging which he thoroughly enjoyed. The flexibility while working for himself led to Wes building a closer relationship with his father. That’s something he cherished.
Wes married Macky Warford in 1998, graciously taking on the role as stepfather of Josh and Asia. In 1997, they welcomed their son Colby, and in 2008, adopted their son Robert with open arms. Wes loved unconditionally; one child was never different from another. He earned the title of “Papa Wes” as he was affectionately referred to by his children and grandchildren.
Despite his demanding job as a logger, he always prioritized his faith and family. Many nights and weekends were spent camping, hunting, going to football games, dirtbike races, or various other activities. As long as he had time to grind his saw chain and pack a lunch for work the next day, he would go. When not spending time with their kids and grandchildren, Wes and Macky enjoyed sharing time together outdoors, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, going for drives and walking their pack of basset hounds. Wes had a deep love for animals and doted on his pets.
Wes spent time as an elder at New Life Fellowship Church in Pierce. He served as a youth leader with Macky. He was an Idaho Fish and Game Hunter Safety instructor and volunteered for the Pierce Fire Department.
Wes is survived by his wife Macky; children Colby Lineberry (Tallie), Asia Newcome (Cody), Josh Eastman (Elizabeth); his grandchildren Skyla, William, Ellis, Wyatt, Wilder and Ansley; his mother Ruth Young, stepfather Bill; siblings Ruby Gebhart, Forrest Lineberry, Laura Melling, Jo Ellen Allen, Cindra Garcia, Scott O’Brien, Steve O’Brien, and many nieces and nephews. Wes was preceded in death by his son Robert, dad Jim, stepmother Betty, brothers Walt and Rod, sisters Jean and Sue, and his mother-in-law Evelyn.
Services will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 4, at Timberline High School in Weippe, with lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.