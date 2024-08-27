Wesley James Lineberry was born Feb. 27, 1962, in Orofino, to Ruth Elaine Naylor and James O’Neill Lineberry. He tragically left us on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, while on his way home from another hard day’s work felling timber.

Wes was raised in Pierce, where his love for the outdoors was fostered at an early age, spending much of his time hunting, trapping, fishing and riding dirt bikes. He spent time each summer with his mom and stepdad in Seattle where he loved going out in the boat, fishing in the Puget Sound and on the Washington coast.

When not playing outdoors, he was working. At an early age he began working for his dad’s company, Supak and Lineberry Logging, marking the beginning of a lifelong career in the woods. It was here he learned the value of hard work by helping in the shop, operating equipment and hooking. Wes always wanted to be a sawyer. Graduating from Timberline High School in 1980, he went on to work as a timber faller for many different companies throughout the years. He spent a good part of 13 years working in the logging camps of Southeast Alaska. During the more recent years, he worked for Finke Logging, taking pride in passing on his woodsmanship skills to the next generation of loggers. In between his years spent logging, he ran a portable sawmill and did some private logging which he thoroughly enjoyed. The flexibility while working for himself led to Wes building a closer relationship with his father. That’s something he cherished.

Wes married Macky Warford in 1998, graciously taking on the role as stepfather of Josh and Asia. In 1997, they welcomed their son Colby, and in 2008, adopted their son Robert with open arms. Wes loved unconditionally; one child was never different from another. He earned the title of “Papa Wes” as he was affectionately referred to by his children and grandchildren.