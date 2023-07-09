William “Bill” Michael Miles, 81, went to be with his beloved wife and savior Friday, June 30, 2023. He passed away peacefully in the home he built for her by hand.
Bill was born July 31, 1941, in Lewiston, at St. Joseph Hospital, to Thomas B. Miles and Ethel S. Carpenter Miles. He graduated from high school in Lewiston even though it took him an extra year. His report cards demonstrated a love for math and a disdain for most other subjects. Bill married his only love, Georgia Lorraine Bruun Miles, on Feb. 24 , 1968, at Lewiston Orchard’s Church of the Nazarene.
Bill worked his entire career for Potlatch Corporation as a Certified Log Scaler. He was proud of his choice to buck family tradition and work for the mill instead of the railroad. His grandfather, father, uncles, and cousins were railroad employees or employee’s spouses for over 150 years beginning with his grandfather’s employment on the railroad at the age of 18. At Bill’s retirement from Potlatch it appeared to be a good decision with a slow decline of the local railroad. As a scaler, Bill excelled being quick with figures. It wasn’t uncommon to walk in the scale shack by early afternoon and find Bill sleeping in his big chair. This wasn’t due to a poor work ethic but rather having already met his quota and not wanting to show up his co-workers.
Bill was a dedicated family man, though not a loving or doting father, he always made sure we had what we needed and supported us by attending school functions and rodeos. He met Georgia through their mutual membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club and spent a good amount of time pursuing breeding Appaloosa’s. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent his youth hunting anything with hair or hide. In his later years his true passion was fishing though. He lived for his fishing adventures, making trips regularly to the Washington coast, Montana and Alaska to hook a big one. In his youth, he spent just as much time caring for critters as he did hunting them, and was somewhat of a wildlife aficionado having pet skunks, raccoons, homing pigeons, walker hounds, a bobcat, a mountain lion and a pet coyote. When a bunch of guys at Potlatch found 3 baby raccoons in a log one afternoon and didn’t know what to do, it was Bill in the log yard they called. He brought them home to bottle raise, and they thrived. He also enjoyed classic cars. He raced a bit in his youth at the track in north Lewiston and loved the 1941 Ford pickup he restored.
Bill is survived by his three daughters: Tonda (Matt) Williams, of Bristol, Va., Angel (Josh) Allen, of Orofino, and Summer (Matt) Duman, of Cottonwood; and eight grandchildren: Victoria Williams, Atlanta, Ga., Jacob Williams, Moscow, Isaac, and Ceanna Allen, of Orofino, Owen Tran and Eli, Avery and Tysen Duman, of Cottonwood. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Ethel; spouse Georgia; and siblings Elsie Bly, Helen McClarin, Bob Miles, Tom Miles, Sharon Bacon, Doris Riley and Darrell Miles.
The funeral will be held Friday, July 21, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with Vince Frazier, of Orofino, officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service and a graveside service will follow.
