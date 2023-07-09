William “Bill” Michael Miles

William “Bill” Michael Miles, 81, went to be with his beloved wife and savior Friday, June 30, 2023. He passed away peacefully in the home he built for her by hand.

Bill was born July 31, 1941, in Lewiston, at St. Joseph Hospital, to Thomas B. Miles and Ethel S. Carpenter Miles. He graduated from high school in Lewiston even though it took him an extra year. His report cards demonstrated a love for math and a disdain for most other subjects. Bill married his only love, Georgia Lorraine Bruun Miles, on Feb. 24 , 1968, at Lewiston Orchard’s Church of the Nazarene.

Tags

Recommended for you