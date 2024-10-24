William ‘Bill’ Skelton

William Joseph Skelton, 82, a lifetime Lewiston resident, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, with his wife of nearly 59 years by his side.
William, better known as Bill, was born on April 11, 1942, in Lewiston, to John and Margaret Skelton. He attended schools in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. After graduating, he attended Lewis-Clark Normal School (or as, according to Bill, TigerTech), receiving his Associate of Arts degree.
Bill was easily the most remarkable man you would ever meet; he was equally joyful, exuberant and hardworking. Bill embodied the pioneer spirit throughout his life and was always willing to assist a neighbor. At the age of nine, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and lived harmoniously with it for 73 years under the watchful eyes of his mother and, later, his wife. He had his first full-time job at 12, working at a gas station, but he loved to work on his family ranch with his uncle Ray.
Bill’s love for his family was profound. He met Darlene Smith in Jr. Rodeo in 1964, and their love story began. They were married on Feb. 14, 1966, and their union was blessed with two children: Ray and Shari. His love for his family guided his life, shaping his every decision and action.
Bill’s love for his family and community was unwavering. He worked for various construction companies before venturing into his own business, S and H Contractors Inc., which he and Darlene owned for many years. In his semi-retirement, he continued to work on the family ranch and provided laundry equipment to various businesses. Along with all of that, he continued to maintain the family buildings in downtown Lewiston. During this time, he continued to serve his community, volunteering and spending countless hours with his family.
Bill’s love for his family and community was a driving force in his life. His many years of service as a Jaycee, including one year as president, further exemplified his dedication to the town and the community members he loved so deeply.
He served on the Lewiston Roundup Board for 25 years, further demonstrating his commitment to the local community. In 1982, as president of the Roundup board, he was instrumental in relocating the grounds from North Lewiston to the current Tammany location. He was also a regular with the American Red Cross, always there to donate blood when needed.
His love for sports led him to volunteer as a Diamond Crew member for the pitcher’s mound at the NAIA World Series at Lewis-Clark State College. He also volunteered many hours as a grounds crew member for Lewiston’s Twins and Cubs American Legion baseball teams.
Bill’s love for local sports was not just a hobby but a significant part of his life. His passion and dedication were evident in his outspokenness on matters he held close to his heart. His love for sports was constantly present in his life, including baseball and watching his beloved Rodeo Channel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Darlene; their son, Ray (Patti) Skelton, of Liberty Lake, Wash., and their three sons, Jacob (Kylee), Adam (Katie) and Caleb, and their daughter, Shari Skelton, of Lewiston, and her three daughters Kilee, Karee and Kaydee. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, George and Addison, sister Mary Ausman, sister-in-law Carlene Skelton, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and many loving friends.
Bill’s legacy of kindness, love and dedication will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to shine bright in our hearts.
A public viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bill’s name to either the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the Lewis-Clark Twins/Cubs American Legion Baseball Organization.