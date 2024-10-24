William ‘Bill’ Skelton

William Joseph Skelton, 82, a lifetime Lewiston resident, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, with his wife of nearly 59 years by his side.

William, better known as Bill, was born on April 11, 1942, in Lewiston, to John and Margaret Skelton. He attended schools in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. After graduating, he attended Lewis-Clark Normal School (or as, according to Bill, TigerTech), receiving his Associate of Arts degree.

Bill was easily the most remarkable man you would ever meet; he was equally joyful, exuberant and hardworking. Bill embodied the pioneer spirit throughout his life and was always willing to assist a neighbor. At the age of nine, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and lived harmoniously with it for 73 years under the watchful eyes of his mother and, later, his wife. He had his first full-time job at 12, working at a gas station, but he loved to work on his family ranch with his uncle Ray.

Bill’s love for his family was profound. He met Darlene Smith in Jr. Rodeo in 1964, and their love story began. They were married on Feb. 14, 1966, and their union was blessed with two children: Ray and Shari. His love for his family guided his life, shaping his every decision and action.

Bill’s love for his family and community was unwavering. He worked for various construction companies before venturing into his own business, S and H Contractors Inc., which he and Darlene owned for many years. In his semi-retirement, he continued to work on the family ranch and provided laundry equipment to various businesses. Along with all of that, he continued to maintain the family buildings in downtown Lewiston. During this time, he continued to serve his community, volunteering and spending countless hours with his family.

Bill’s love for his family and community was a driving force in his life. His many years of service as a Jaycee, including one year as president, further exemplified his dedication to the town and the community members he loved so deeply.