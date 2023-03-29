William ‘Bill’ Swan

William “Bill” Swan passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Clarkston. Born in Lewiston, he was the oldest of four children and only son of David and Darlene Swan. Bill was a gentle, patient and loving brother to his three sisters.

As a youngster he enjoyed entertaining his younger sisters, making up games to play and hilarious songs. He loved playing neighborhood sports and was known for always including and teaching the younger kids about the games. In his youth he spent his summers with his family jet boating, water skiing and camping on the Snake River, and Priest and Payette Lakes. In the winter he could be found snowmobiling and snow skiing around McCall.

