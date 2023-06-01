William Douglas “Bill” Broyles, 79, of Clarkston, passed peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston.
Bill was born July 31, 1943, in Spokane to V. Pete and Frankee Broyles. Bill’s family (his parents, older sister Colleen, and younger brother Robert “Bob,”) lived in Spokane early in his life, then moved to Playa del Ray, Calif., in the early 1950s. Dad told stories of swimming so far out in the ocean that the coast guard picked him up and gave him a good talking to. From there, his family moved out to the desert at Twentynine Palms, Calif. His family homesteaded 5 acres, and his dad built a house from an old barracks that he dismantled and hauled to the homestead acreage. It was a one-room shack for the family of five, with no electricity and no plumbing. They used propane for lights and to cook. His dad erected a water tower, and Bill and his younger brother, Bob, rode their bikes three miles each way (for 25 cents) to ask for the water truck to come deliver water to their family. Dad’s family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1954. His dad died when Bill was just 16. His grandfather, Frank Nelson, guided Bill to work in the tire industry. Dad learned how to recap tires and worked here in the valley at his grandfather’s tire shop.
