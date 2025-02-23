William H. ‘Bill’ Smith Jr.

March 7, 1948 — Feb. 17, 2025
Better known to his close family and friends as Billy, he grew up on the family ranch at Catholic Creek near Arrow Junction (Juliaetta), Idaho. He was the third child of six and the oldest son of William H. Sr. and Marian (Hender) Smith. He attended school in Lapwai, graduating in 1966. Shortly thereafter he married Sheryl Hinkle and they began their family.
Bill never met a stranger he couldn’t swap stories with and find some mutual connection to someone they both knew. He acquired all these connections from his years working in the construction industry. His entire working career took him from Konen Construction to Peter Kiewit, M.L. Albright and most notably his 34 years at A&R Construction. He finally retired from the Port of Clarkston as a crane operator. If ever his critical words graced your ears telling you how to do something or you got the famous, “let me show you,” it was because he could never let go of trying to teach the next generation how to do, well, just about anything. His years of being an operator and job superintendent were ingrained in him to be the person he was right up to his last days.
In his later years he especially enjoyed going to the cabin in Forest, Idaho, with his family. Always in the driver’s seat on the backroads looking for wildlife or glancing over the neighbors’ cattle in their fields. Even if only going up the hill for a couple hours just to “check on things,” his heart was happiest in the woods at the cabin. At home he enjoyed long talks sitting on the front deck with his grandson, talking about his “beautiful” granddaughters next horse adventures, watching westerns and PBR bull riding on TV and keeping in touch with his friends on the phone. Gun collecting was his favorite pastime.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sheryl Smith; son Benjamin (Emily) Smith; grandchildren Justin (his best buddy) and Kenzie Smith; sisters Darlene Skelton and Margaret (Gordon) Booth; brother Barney (Patti) Smith; aunt Lois Robison as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Benny and Bobby.
Cremation has taken place and at his request there will be no service. The family will host a gathering this summer at the cabin property for friends and family to attend.
We’d like to give special thanks to Bill’s nurse Ginny Gosse for her great care and direct communication with us every step of the way. Her compassion and expertise was truly appreciated.