William H. ‘Bill’ Smith Jr.

In his later years he especially enjoyed going to the cabin in Forest, Idaho, with his family. Always in the driver’s seat on the backroads looking for wildlife or glancing over the neighbors’ cattle in their fields. Even if only going up the hill for a couple hours just to “check on things,” his heart was happiest in the woods at the cabin. At home he enjoyed long talks sitting on the front deck with his grandson, talking about his “beautiful” granddaughters next horse adventures, watching westerns and PBR bull riding on TV and keeping in touch with his friends on the phone. Gun collecting was his favorite pastime.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sheryl Smith; son Benjamin (Emily) Smith; grandchildren Justin (his best buddy) and Kenzie Smith; sisters Darlene Skelton and Margaret (Gordon) Booth; brother Barney (Patti) Smith; aunt Lois Robison as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Benny and Bobby.

Cremation has taken place and at his request there will be no service. The family will host a gathering this summer at the cabin property for friends and family to attend.

We’d like to give special thanks to Bill’s nurse Ginny Gosse for her great care and direct communication with us every step of the way. Her compassion and expertise was truly appreciated.