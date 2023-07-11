William R. ‘Bill’ Evans

Bill passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the age of 88, with his wife and family by his side. Bill was born on Aug. 18, 1934, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to parents Robert James Evans and Ruth Etta Martin Evans, who preceded him in death.
Bill married the love of his life, Jeanne Dickerson, on June 5, 1954. The agreement was that if she would support him through school, that she would not have to work again the rest of her life, unless she wanted to. The two of them had just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary the month prior to his passing. Bill graduated from the Texas Agriculture and Mechanical College, now known as Texas A&M University, in 1956, with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. Bill was very proud of his time at A&M where he learned to greet everyone he met with a resounding “Howdy,” and played tuba in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band for the four years he attended A&M. After graduation Bill went to work for the Soil Conservation Service with time out to satisfy his military obligation at Fort Eustis, Va., for six months, then returned to the SCS at Spearman, Texas, with stints in San Angelo, Texas; Boise; Davis, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; Denver, Colo., and returned to finish out his career with the SCS in Portland and retired in 1990, as the Head of the Engineering Staff at West National Technical Staff serving 13 western states. In 1993, Bill and Jeanne moved to the country outside of Kooskia, to a small acreage where they raised miniature horses and enjoyed the serenity of living on Clear Creek. Also, during this time Bill worked as an Enumerator for the United States Department of Agriculture Statistical Service collecting agricultural data for Northern Idaho. He was a long-time member of the Lions Club and served as District Governor from 1997-1998, and received the Lions Club’s Melvin Jones Award. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jeanne, at their home in Lewiston; a sister, Mary Markowich (Jerry), Bryan, Texas; three children: Kyra Baerlocher (Bruce), Moses Lake, Wash.; Kyle Evans (Gayle), Brush Prairie, Wash.; Keith Evans (Kristi), Lewiston. Grandchildren: Alan Baerlocher (Amanda), Quincy, Wash.; Natalie Baerlocher (Lewis Jeter), Wenatchee; Marsha Baerlocher, Wenatchee; Kendra Evans, Lewiston; Kayla Lantgios (Matt), Hauser, Idaho; Kelsie Kriebel (Kristopher), Lewiston; Connor Evans (Shelby), Sandy, Ore.; Amelia Evans, Brush Prairie, Wash. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren and a host of cousins from Louisiana, Texas and Washington.
A viewing will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Normal Hill Cemetery following the service.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.