William R. Bolen

William “Bill” R. Bolen Sr. passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home outside of Weippe, with his family by his side. He was 81.

He was born on May 22, 1941, to Loren F. and Rowena Bolen in Orofino. His father was killed in a logging accident when Bill was 9. His mother later married Albert Nelson. Albert was a special father to Bill, and his brother, Loren. Bill grew up in Pierce and completed all 12 years of school there, graduating in 1959.