William R. Bolen

William “Bill” R. Bolen Sr. passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home outside of Weippe, with his family by his side. He was 81.
He was born on May 22, 1941, to Loren F. and Rowena Bolen in Orofino. His father was killed in a logging accident when Bill was 9. His mother later married Albert Nelson. Albert was a special father to Bill, and his brother, Loren. Bill grew up in Pierce and completed all 12 years of school there, graduating in 1959.
He married Darlene Anderson July 15, 1961. He attended Idaho State Barber College in Boise and did a two-year apprenticeship in Orofino before moving back to Pierce in 1964. He owned and operated the Pierce Barber Shop for over 10 years, then decided to work in logging.
Bill and Darlene moved from Pierce to their property outside Weippe in 1996. He retired from Ray Coon Logging in 2003 where he worked with line skidding crews, drove logging truck and operated a timber processor. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing, hunting, camping, backpacking and working on the property.
Bill is survived by his wife Darlene and his children and their spouses: son Bill Jr., and his wife Angela Bolen, of Carnation; daughter Susan, and her husband Dan Jeffreys, of Lewiston; daughter Julie, and her husband Todd Yocum, of Lewiston, and daughter Shelley, and her husband Fabian McFeron, of Pierce. Other survivors include 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and brothers Loren Bolen and Darvin Nelson of Pierce. Preceding him in death were his parents Loren F. Bolen and Albert and Rowena Nelson.
There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at Timberline School, 22869 Idaho Highway 11, in Weippe. A light lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.