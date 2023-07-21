Retired Coast Guard Senior Chief William “Bill” Forrest Towne, 82, of Kendrick, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 11, 2023, surrounded by his family and his beloved wife, Joyce. While the morning started with a wild, summer storm, Bill passed away under clear skies and fair winds.
The only child of Forrest Evans Towne and Athelene Dailey, Bill was born July 26, 1940, in Bremerton, Wash. In his senior year of high school, 1958, Bill applied to the newly opened U.S. Air Force Academy, sponsored by Senator Henry M. Jackson of Washington. He would serve in the Air Force in Medics as a Dental Technician. Bill would later transfer to the Coast Guard in 1963 as an Electronics Technician. Of his many adventures in the Coast Guard, Bill would serve a two-year tour in Keflavik, Iceland, a tour on Baffin Island in the Northwest Territory of Canada, and Point Arguello, California. In California, the Coast Guard had the responsibility of maintaining Point Conception Lighthouse, a service Bill greatly loved.
In the summer of 1961, Bill met his future wife, Mary Joyce Bell. Introduced by a pair of friends, Bill could never remember a lot of their first date other than the look in Joyce’s eyes and the light in her smile; all he knew was that he had to see her again. They had only been dating for three weeks when the topic of marriage came up, and by Dec. 9, 1961, they were married at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene. It was only after they were married that they decided to tell their respective families.
Bill retired from the Coast Guard as a Senior Chief in 1980. During his time in the military, all four of his children were born: Christine, Timothy, Kelly and Michael. The family would eventually move to Spokane. Over the years, each of their children would settle down and have children of their own.
In 2012, Bill and Joyce made the decision to move to Kendrick to be closer to family. There they became part of a great community, able to attend their grandchildren’s games and events, make lots of new friends and travel at their leisure. One of his favorite spots was Archie’s Cafe, where every Thursday morning he’d have a steak and two eggs, over medium.
Bill was a man who always put his family first. A rock, a pillar and a stable force in many lives. To the very end, he was only concerned about how other people were doing, and even in the hospital when asked how he was, would simply answer, “I’m fine.”
Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce, and his children, Christine Friedman, Timothy and Sandra Towne, Kelly and David Fisk and Michael and Nadine Towne. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
