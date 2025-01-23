Willis R. Smith of Sarasota, Fla., passed away March 24, 2024. He was born in Troy, Feb. 5, 1936, to Paul and Jeannette Smith. He was later joined by a brother, Wayne, and a sister, Corrine. Wilis graduated from Troy High School, and also from Washington State College (now WSU). He and Rita Brenner were married in Moscow in 1957. He worked in a retail credit company after college, and then joined the U.S. Border Patrol in 1958. He became an FBI agent in 1964, retiring in 1986. Willis also loved reading and going fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne Smith, his sister Corrine Warren, a son Roger Smith, and a grandson. He is survived by his wife Rita, a son, Dale Smith, a daughter, Donna Beaugrand, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held, and he is buried in Sarasota Memorial Park in Sarasota.